WeWork Continuing To Grow, But Can They Maintain The Power?

Steve Grzanich sat down to talk with Megan Dodds (GM of WeWork Midwest) about a buzzing company that was helping to define a new way office space was used, and now after a year and a half, WeWork is one of the largest landlords in the world. Steve and Megan focused on the development here in the Midwest with over 500,000 square feet of office space in the city of Chicago alone.