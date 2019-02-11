Minnesota Radio Host Jordana Green: If Amy Klobuchar “were a dude, we wouldn’t be having this conversation”

Posted 3:54 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:53PM, February 11, 2019

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, addresses a snowy rally where she announced she is entering the race for president Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

WCCO AM 830 Host Jordana Green joins John Williams to discuss trending Minnesota news. That includes the reporting that beloved Senator Amy Klobuchar treats her staff harshly. Jordana explains why she thinks this even became a story. Then, Jordana talks about the “blatantly anti-semitic” tweets published by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and the public’s reception of her apology today.

