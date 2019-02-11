× Minnesota Radio Host Jordana Green: If Amy Klobuchar “were a dude, we wouldn’t be having this conversation”

WCCO AM 830 Host Jordana Green joins John Williams to discuss trending Minnesota news. That includes the reporting that beloved Senator Amy Klobuchar treats her staff harshly. Jordana explains why she thinks this even became a story. Then, Jordana talks about the “blatantly anti-semitic” tweets published by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and the public’s reception of her apology today.