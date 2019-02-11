“Trailer? What Trailer?”

STAR WARS: EPISODE IX info is greatly anticipated by fans. Many thought we would have seen the trailer and learned the title of the film by now. When will it drop? We give you our guesses, as well as discussion about the latest title rumor for Episode IX. This week, Bob Iger addressed Disney investors with his first quarter update. Hear what he had to say about the upcoming Disney Plus streaming service and STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE. A long lost Mark Hamill interview from 1986 was recently unearthed and we have highlights. Plus, connections between Star Wars and The Grateful Dead, The RFR Voice Mail Hotline is open and our listeners bring some great topics to the table like what would we like to see from a future Star Wars animated series and more.

