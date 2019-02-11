FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington. An attorney for the head of the National Enquirer’s parent company says the tabloid didn’t commit extortion or blackmail by threatening to publish Bezos’ explicit photos. Elkan Abramowitz represents American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker. He defended the tabloid’s practice as a “negotiation” in an interview Sunday, with ABC News.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Top Five@5 (02/11/19): David Pecker’s attorney denies Jeff Bezos’ claim of blackmail, Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy wins a Grammy, Dr. Oz suits up to play basketball, and more…
FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington. An attorney for the head of the National Enquirer’s parent company says the tabloid didn’t commit extortion or blackmail by threatening to publish Bezos’ explicit photos. Elkan Abramowitz represents American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker. He defended the tabloid’s practice as a “negotiation” in an interview Sunday, with ABC News.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 11th, 2019:
Elkhan Abramowitz, the attorney for AMI Chief David Pecker denies allegations from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that the National Enquirer attempted to extort and blackmail him, and that it was done on the behalf of President Trump. Dr. Oz says that his inclusion in the NBA’s ‘Celebrity All-Star Game’ was no fluke. Also, Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson returns as Darius Trump for another edition of ‘Them Trumps’.