The Patti Vasquez Show 02.08.19 | Linda Correia & Political Round Table

Patti Kicked off the show talking with litigation lawyer, Linda Correia. Patti, Linda and Kenneth Jakubowski discuss the rights that student aged people have when it comes to sexual harassment and the action that can be taken when being falsely accused.

For the remainder of the show Patti is joined in studio with Elliott Serrano, dave Lundy and Kenneth Jakubowski to hold their Friday Political Round Table where they discuss all the hot news happening in the world. Listen as the four of them break down white house happenings and much more!

