The Opening Bell 2/11/19: City Bureau – Strengthening The Journalism World From The Inside

Posted 6:13 AM, February 11, 2019, by

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

The journalism industry has received large criticism in the last few years (some justified, some not) so from that changes need to happen. Steve Grzanich sat down with one of those industry insiders, Harry Backlund (Co-Founder and Director of Operations of City Bureau), who is working to better the media/journalism industry right here in Chicago. Megan Dodds (GM of WeWork Midwest) then checked in on the program after her last visit in 2017 to share how since then, the co-working company has become one of the largest landlords in the world.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.