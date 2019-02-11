× The Opening Bell 2/11/19: City Bureau – Strengthening The Journalism World From The Inside

The journalism industry has received large criticism in the last few years (some justified, some not) so from that changes need to happen. Steve Grzanich sat down with one of those industry insiders, Harry Backlund (Co-Founder and Director of Operations of City Bureau), who is working to better the media/journalism industry right here in Chicago. Megan Dodds (GM of WeWork Midwest) then checked in on the program after her last visit in 2017 to share how since then, the co-working company has become one of the largest landlords in the world.