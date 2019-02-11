× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.11.19: The Grammys behind-the-scenes, Jason Van Dyke sentence, Minnesota politics

John Williams has some big thoughts on the Grammys this year. Producer Michael Heidemann was there and he lends commentary on production elements in the show, as well as behind-the-scenes reactions to snubs of the awards show itself. Plus, the lead prosecutor in the Jason Van Dyke case is petitioning to have the sentence reviewed in the Illinois Supreme Court for a backwards interpretation of the counts in the case. He joins John alongside Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair, who has been covering the case from the beginning. John has some questions about the Wrigleyville area and changes in the area affecting residents of it. Finally, Minnesota Radio Host Jordana Green explains why she thinks Senator Amy Klobuchar’s management style is in the news, and shares her perception of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s apology for anti-semitic tweets.