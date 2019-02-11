× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: What’s really going on in Virginia politics?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They discuss Jeff Bezos’ National Enquirer photos and possible AMI extortion, the current scandals involving Virginia’s political leaders, and much more.

