The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: What’s really going on in Virginia politics?

Posted 2:59 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, February 11, 2019

Eric Zorn, columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They discuss  Jeff Bezos’ National Enquirer photos and possible AMI extortion, the current scandals involving Virginia’s political leaders, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.