The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/11/19): Scott Stantis, The New Chicago Way, and Kasso explains ASMR
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/11/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/cartoonist Scott Stantis to look at how ASMR is changing people’s minds, whether-or-not Bob Ross is an American hero, and the Chicago Mayor’s race. Plus, Austin Berg & Ed Bachrach talk about their new book, “The New Chicago Way: Lessons from Other Big Cities.”
