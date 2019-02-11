The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/11/19): Scott Stantis, The New Chicago Way, and Kasso explains ASMR

Posted 8:24 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, February 11, 2019

Scott Stantis, John Kass, & Jeff Carlin

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/11/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/cartoonist Scott Stantis to look at how ASMR is changing people’s minds, whether-or-not Bob Ross is an American hero, and the Chicago Mayor’s race. Plus, Austin Berg & Ed Bachrach talk about their new book, “The New Chicago Way: Lessons from Other Big Cities.”

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.