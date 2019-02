× The Chicago Soul Jazz Collective plays it cool on Nocturnal Journal

Dave Hoekstra welcomes The Chicago Soul Jazz Collective featuring John Fournier, on tenor sax, Macon Fahmy on piano, Brian Courage on acoustic bass and Keith Brooks on drums. Together they play classics from the 1960s soul jazz era like Chicago’s own Ramsey Lewis and Eddie Harris.

Stop by the record release party for their debut album on Feb. 13 at Wire in Berwyn.