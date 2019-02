× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.11.19: May delete later

Bridget Gainer hung out with us in studio today and we gave Mark Carman a lot of wedding planning advice. Dean Richards breaks down the Grammys. Sandberg is thrilled that Kasey Musgraves killed it last night. It turns out that Pete likes and loves too many posts on social media. Ryan Nobles checks in from D.C. to talk a little politics and Steve spent the weekend at Sesame Street Live with his favorite person.