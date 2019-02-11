× Single, Married, Divorced: Celebrating 50 Years Together

Single, Married, Divorced introduces us to Erik’s parents. On the 15th they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Donna and Gary share how they met, their first date and their secret to having a happy marriage. They also talked a about Erik’s dating history-who they liked and who raised some red flags. Tom wants to know how you keep coming up with good gifts after 50 years and Allison asks Erik’s parents if things would be a little awkward between them. It wasn’t but it was fun!