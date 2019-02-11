× Roe Conn Full Show (02/11/19): NB Lake Shore Drive shut down for emergency bridge repairs. Will there be another government shutdown? Tom Skilling gives us this week’s weather forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Happy Monday! On today’s edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley updates us on a breaking story on the north-bound Lake Show Drive bridge that had to be shut down due to a section needing emergency repairs. RealClearPolitics A.B. Stoddard drops by to give us the latest on what’s happening in Washington, and if a government shutdown will happen this Friday. WGN’s Tom Skilling gets you ready for this week’s weather, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

