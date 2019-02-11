× Resident Evil 2: Remake, Kingdom Hearts 3 & Video Game Streaming Service

Capcom has released Resident Evil 2: Remake for the PlayStation 4 & XBOX One. This game is a remake of the 1998 horror game Resident Evil 2. Video Game Reviewer at Complex, Hanuman Welch & Mason give their thoughts on this remake. Hanuman breaks down Kingdom Hearts 3 and answers if this game was worth the 17 year wait. Google, Amazon and Verizon all wish to create platforms that would be like Netflix but for Video Games. Hanuman speaks about the impact this would have on gaming.

Follow Hanuman on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Hannumanwelch

Like Hanuman on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ Hannumanwelch

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine