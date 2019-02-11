Photos: “Structural Emergency” on Lake Shore Drive at Randolph

Northbound Lake Shore Drive is closed at Randolph for what Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications called a “Structural Emergency.” At least one crack was discovered in the steel beams that support the bridge. The bridge will be closed at least through the Monday evening rush hour as crews work to install a temporary support.

