× No Coast Cinema Ep. 63 | Alexandra Halkin, Cuban Visions

This week on No Coast Cinema:

Tom and Conor sit down with Alexandra Halkin, founding director of the Americas Media Initiative, to talk about the Cuban Visions screening series.

Presented in conjunction with Full Spectrum Features and the Athenaeum Theatre, Cuban Visions presents a variety of films from a diverse set of filmmakers that display the world of contemporary Cuba. Each screening follows a theme that explores a topic such as LGBTQ rights or economics and presents viewers with the uniquely Cuban perspective on that topic.

Alexandra discusses Cuba’s rich film history and culture as well as what film fans and casual viewers alike can learn from these expertly curated films.

For more information and a list of screening dates, head over to Full Spectrum Features’ website.