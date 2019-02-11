Nick Digilio 02.11.19: Movie Reviews, Memorable Sporting Events, Nick’s Dad’s Joke
Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
+ Grammy moments and performances
Hour 3:
+ Grammy moments and performances concluded
+ BAFTA winners 2019
+ Most memorable sporting events seen LIVE
Hour 4:
+ Most memorable sporting events seen LIVE concluded
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)