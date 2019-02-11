Nick Digilio 02.11.19: Movie Reviews, Memorable Sporting Events, Nick’s Dad’s Joke

Nick Digilio Shoots the Puck

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
+ Grammy moments and performances

Hour 3:
+ Grammy moments and performances concluded
+ BAFTA winners 2019
+ Most memorable sporting events seen LIVE

Hour 4:
+ Most memorable sporting events seen LIVE concluded
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

