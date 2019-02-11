Just how far can the Blackhawks go?

Posted 7:50 PM, February 11, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

With a season that has not been easy, the Chicago Blackhawks took the lead against the Red Wings in the first period yesterday and scored two goals later in the game to sail to a 5-2 victory and keep themselves in the Western Conference playoff race. Former Blackhawk, Adam Burish joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the Blackhawks’ chances to going deep in the playoffs.

