Jason Van Dyke Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon and Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: Someone being killed is counted as a less serious offense against Jason Van Dyke

Jason Van Dyke Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon joins John Williams to explain the petition on the counts for which Jason Van Dyke was sentenced, which he believes the state Supreme Court should focus on. Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair tells John how she thinks the judge molded the sentence to fit the injury, not the murder of Laquan McDonald.