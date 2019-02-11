Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon, right, and Attorney General Kwame Raoul speak during a news conference Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Chicago. Raoul and McMahon, who won the conviction against Jason Van Dyke, said they believe Judge Vincent Gaughan did not properly apply the law when he sentenced Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald,
to six years and nine months in prison. In a rare move, they filed a request with the Illinois Supreme Court seeking an order that would send the case back to Gaughan for a new sentence. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
Jason Van Dyke Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon and Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: Someone being killed is counted as a less serious offense against Jason Van Dyke
Jason Van Dyke Lead Prosecutor Joe McMahon joins John Williams to explain the petition on the counts for which Jason Van Dyke was sentenced, which he believes the state Supreme Court should focus on. Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair tells John how she thinks the judge molded the sentence to fit the injury, not the murder of Laquan McDonald.