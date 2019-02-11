× Tabletop Tragedies are powerful tales of fate, loss and redemption told through the art of puppetry

Longtime performance artist and curator Frank Maugeri joins Justin to discuss his latest project, “Cabinet of Curiosity” and its “Tabletop Tragedies” production currently playing at the Chopin Theatre through February 17th. Frank talks about the mission of “Cabinet of Curiosity,” how this work compares to some of his past work, the importance of collaboration to the production and how he plans to continue the tradition of performance art and pass it on to a younger generation. Frank and Justin are also joined by the incredible musician Liz Chidester who performs a stunning song (“Silver City”) from the production.

