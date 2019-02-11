× Blackhawks new-look second line impressing, Crawford “back to normal”

by Scott King

The Blackhawks second line of Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Dominik Kahun helped keep Chicago’s winning streak alive in a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Dominik Kahun had two goals and an assist, Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists and Alex DeBrincat had three assists to help give the Hawks their seventh straight win.

“It’s always a nice feeling when you score,” Kahun said. “But I think more important we got our seventh win in a row. It’s nice to win. Everybody feels that. It’s fun to be winning and just hope that we can win another game in Boston (on Tuesday).”

The line, crafted by Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, has been together the past seven games.

“I think we’ve gotten a couple goals each game – I think two in Minnesota and one in Edmonton and one last game and a couple (Sunday),” Strome said. “It definitely felt good. I think we’ve been getting better each game and the less time we spend in our D zone, the better we are. The wingers [are] doing a great job of chipping pucks and it feels good.”

Crow nearing return

Blackhawks two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford joined the team for a full practice on Monday for the first time since leaving the first period of Dec. 16’s game vs. the San Jose Sharks with a concussion after hitting his head on a post.

Crawford, who didn’t make his season debut until Oct. 18 this year, missed the final 47 games of last season after suffering a concussion.

“I feel great,” Crawford told reporters after Monday’s practice. “Back to normal. It’s nice to get on the ice and practice with everyone. I’m feeling good, so that’s the most important thing right now.”

“I had a few similar symptoms [to last year], but it was obviously a little bit quicker,” Crawford said. “It was nice to not wait that long. But I don’t know what to say, it’s just try to stay patient, try and be confident that it won’t last long. It’s nice that it’s back to normal.”

Nice, ‘Deals

Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team on Monday. It carried an average of one million dollars a year through the 2021-2022 season.

Going streaking

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 14 games on Sunday, scoring on a breakaway late in the third period and assisting on Jonathan Toews’ empty-net goal. He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in the streak.

DeBrincat has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in an eight-game point streak.

Toews has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in a seven-game point streak.

