× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.11.19: What’s Your ASMR?

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for February 11, 2019:

Bill and Wendy take this Monday by the horns. They recap all the action last night’s Grammy Awards. They also explain what ASMR is and why it is trending. Bill and Wendy ask listeners how often do they hang out with their friends with and without their significant other? Plus, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune stops by.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.