B2B – Ep. 73 The GlenAllachie is Finally Here

Despite being constructed in the 1960’s, the only way to get a taste of GlenAllachie over the last half-century was through rare independent bottlings or as a component in favorite blended Scotch. That’s all changing with new ownership, and Binny’s is excited to share the new OB GlenAllachie bottlings. Noted Distillery personality David Keir offers the Barrel to Bottle team an insider’s view of the distillery and offers a taste of the new GlenAllachie lineup. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question about how tariffs affect the whiskey trade, both locally and internationally.

