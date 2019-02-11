Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: Jon Hansen (The Jam & WGN), Maze Jackson (WVON), and Jeremy Gorner (Chicago Tribune)

Posted 9:59 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, February 11, 2019

Picture L-R: Jon Hansen, Maze Jackson, Andrea Darlas, and Jeremy Gorner

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: Jon Hansen (The Jam & WGN Radio), Maze Jackson (WVON) and Jeremy Gorner (Chicago Tribune).  They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

