× WGN Radio Theatre #360: The Shadow, My Friend Irma & Inner Sanctum

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 09, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Shadow: The Power of the Mind” Starring: Orson Welles; (04-24-38). Next we have: “My Friend Irma: Dancing Fools” Starring: Marie Wilson; (12-15-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Inner Sanctum: Song of the Slasher” Starring: Arnold Moss; (04-24-45).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre