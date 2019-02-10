× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/10/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Northwestern University Senior Lecturer, Jason DeSanto, to discuss the President’s State of the Union address. Jason shares his analysis of the speech in terms of Trump’s delivery style, theatrics, and more. Rick and Jason also take a look at the Chicago mayoral race and each candidate’s approach to distinguish themselves from each other.

Next, Rick welcomes Author Martha Jo Black (Daughter of Joe Black), Stephanie Carew (Daugher of Hall of Famer Rod Carew), and Patti Green (Daughter of the late football coach Dennis Green) to talk about the importance of family in the African American community as we commemorate Black History Month. Martha shares details about her ode to her father with her book “Joe Black: More than a Dodger” as all of the women express the integral role that their fathers, and familial community as a whole played, in their lives and more.

Then, Rick speaks with Tribune reporter David Heinzmann about his recent story concerning Amara Enyia’s financial history. David shares details about Amara’s background in politics; discrepancies found in her tax filings; and more. To read the full article and learn more, click HERE!