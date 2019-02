× Steve Dale 2/10/2019 Full Show

Steve Dale speaks about the work of Susana Mendoza as she had previously spearheaded the puppy mill project in Chicago and the snowball affect it has had throughout the U.S.

Steve also shares details about the upcoming Pour Your Heart Out event hosted by the Anti Cruelty Society; answers listeners’ questions and concerns; and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv