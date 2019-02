× Ricky Craven On Racing, Behind The Wheel and Behind the Mic!

Nascar driver and new member of the Fox broadcast team Ricky Craven joins Dane “On The Road” to share great memories from his career on the track and the path to TV on ESPN and now at Fox. Hear as Ricky breaks down the closest finish in NASCAR history and previews the unique excitement of the Daytona 500 as both driver and broadcaster!