Neal Heitz Talks Taste of Chicago and Recruiting Restaurants for 2019!

Manager of the Taste Of Chicago Neal Heitz joins Dane “On The Road” to give us a taste of better weather and the BEST Taste of Chicago ever, coming up this summer. Hear as Neal shares the incredible history and food to look forward to as well as ways restaurants can participate and get in on this years TASTE.

For more information on events, personalities, restaurants, schedules and how you can be a part of the fun go to www.tasteofchicago.com.