× Karen Conti | Full Show 2/10/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

It’s a shortened show this evening and Karen is joined in studio by one of the foremost experts on estate planning, Rhonda Jensen from DKM&O Attorneys. They discuss why one needs an estate plan, what the different tools are for planning, including general terms and documents that are involved. Finally, they talk about the logistics for meeting with a lawyer.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.