× Jeff Mauro Talks New BBQ and Making Bloody Mary’s with Buddy Geoffrey Zakarian!

Internationally famous (and Chicago’s favorite) Food Network star Jeff Mauro joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about excitement of the upcoming Sobe Wine and Food Festival. Hear as Jeff fills us in on the CRAVE Greater Ft Lauderdale series and the Bloody Mary Brunch he is hosting with Kitchen co star and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. Listen as Jeff shares the latest with his restaurant Pork and Mindys, new menus options and a big announcement coming soon!

For more information on all the action and events happening in South Beach and how to get in on it go to www.Sobewff.org and for the latest with Jeff and great creative BBQ dishes, sauces and more check out www.porkandmindys.com