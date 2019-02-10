Signs for the Chicago Auto Show are displayed during the media preview of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Chicago. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Signs for the Chicago Auto Show are displayed during the media preview of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Chicago. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Join Dean as his catches up with Dave Sloan, President of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and Auto Show General Manager, to discuss the upcoming Chicago Auto Show at the McCormick Place.