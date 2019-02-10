× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 2.10.19 | Chicago Auto Show, The Buddy Holly Story, Romantic Restaurants

Join Dean as his catches up with Dave Sloan, President of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and Auto Show General Manager, to discuss the upcoming Chicago Auto Show at the McCormick Place. Then, the cast of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story joins us in-studio to perform hits from their one night performance at FitzGeralds Night Club to pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of “the day that music died”. Morgan Olsen, Editor of Time Out, chats with Dean about Chicago’s most romantic restaurants. Dean also shares his interview with ex-Late Late Show Host, Craig Ferguson, to discuss his latest film, How To Train Your Dragon.