Chip Wile Gives Us the Latest on "The Great American Race" at Daytona!

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Chip shares the excitement building as we close in on the 61st running of the Daytona 500 and all the action, racing and pageantry happening at the track. Listen as Chip shares his journey from MRN radio, race teams to track President at Darlington and now leading the team at one of the world’s most iconic venues. Watch the Daytona 500 on Fox February 17th or better yet get out of the cold and make a Road Trip to the race and see history in person!

For for information on all the action go to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.