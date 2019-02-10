Celebrating Comedy Legend Jack Benny’s 125th Birthday with Steve Darnall of Nostalgia Digest Magazine
Happy 125th Birthday, Jack Benny! Steve Darnall of Nostalgia Digest Magazine joins Dave Plier to celebrate the 125th birthday of legendary comedian Jack Benny, plus highlights from the Winter Edition including the classic movie Casablanca, the radio career of the great John Barrymore, the king of Hollywood stunt riders, the very first television musical, Leonard Maltin’s examination of silent movie stars who moved to television.