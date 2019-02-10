× Adam Carolla Talks Cars, Comedy, New Film and Newman!

Skilled in the arts of both fast and funny, Adam Carolla joins Dane “On The Road” live from the auto show. Hear as Adam talks about his journey in TV, radio films and being a surprise part of the animated blockbuster Wreck It Ralph. Listen as Adam shares his love of cars, racing and his amazing collection of Paul Newman’s automobiles. Adam talks about the start of his record setting podcast, current projects and cool new film with Castrol Edge.

For more information on the podcast, racing and Adam’s cars check out www.adamcarolla.com.