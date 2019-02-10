× A look at the importance of family in the African American as we celebrate Black History Month

As part of the Annual Commemoration of Black History Month, Rick Pearson welcomes Author Martha Jo Black (Daughter of Joe Black), Stephanie Carew (Daugher of Hall of Famer Rod Carew), and Patti Green (Daughter of the late football coach Dennis Green) to talk about the importance of family in the African American community.

Martha shares details about her ode to her father with her book “Joe Black: More than a Dodger” as all of the women express the integral role that their fathers, and familial community as a whole, played in their lives. The women also discuss the many stereotypes and struggles that they’ve faced over the years and their mechanisms of handling and overcoming anything they set their minds to.