50th Anniversary of Children's TV Classic 'H.R. Pufnstuf' & The Legacy of Sid & Marty Krofft

If you grew up in the ’60s or ’70s, then your childhood was no doubt shaped by the psychedelic creations of Sid and Marty Krofft! Dave shares his conversation with legendary TV producer Marty Krofft to talk about their earliest days producing ‘The Banana Splits’, 50 years of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’, ‘Land of the Lost’, their latest series ‘Mutt & Stuff’ and the legacy of Saturday morning television.