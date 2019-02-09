PHOTO: Chicago White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper is seen during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
White Sox Weekly (02/09/19): Don Cooper Talks About The New MLB Rule Changes
On this weeks episode of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz discuss the free agent market and new rules Major League Baseball has for this year. Later Mark and Harry talk to White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper about the newest additions to his pitching staff, and the rule changes.