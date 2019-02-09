× WGN Radio makes it to the Grammys! Producer Michael Heidemann says this award ceremony could be the biggest one yet

WGN Radio’s Executive Producer music extraordinaire Michael Heidemann joins The Matt Bubala Show live from Los Angeles to participate in the excitement of the 61st Annual Grammys! It’s been a mission for Heidemann to get on a Grammy stage and “experience what it was like to be a part of the Grammy scene.” Michael will be in the audience during the show, which airs at 7pm tomorrow on CBS. Nominations have been extended this year from five to eight, which allows for more artist expansion. Some artists like Ariana Grande are in the running to possibly win their first Grammy. He adds that some artists are skipping the ceremony entirely….can you guess who? Tune in to hear what Michael is looking forward to most and what music lovers can expect to see.

