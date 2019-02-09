× The Beat Full Show (02/09/19): National Pizza Day, Bobby Portis, Michael Jordan Game and more…

This week on The Beat, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz start off with a little controversy amongst Carm’s niece’s basketball game. Did the refs get it right? Later Carm and Harry welcome Officer Frasco from the Chicago Police Department and Officer Groo from the New York City Police Department to debate the ever changing opinion on pizza. Which pizza would you take, Chicago or New York? Finally to wrap up the show, Carm and Harry invite the listeners to play the “Michael Jordan Game”. You can play along too for pizza!