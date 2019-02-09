× Startup Showcase: ActionTrac & Kudo

Today on the Startup Showcase host, Scott Kitun, kicks off the show by talking with Founder and CEO of ActionTrac, Hal Wendel. ActionTrac is an easy to use, implement, and use productive software company that offers immediate benefits and results. ActionTrac makes critical connections between Management & Employees through powerful collaboration and communication tools, real time training feedback & tracking, innovative Mobile applications that deliver for your work force and day to day employee performance tracking: real time and data driven. Next on the show Scott is joined with CEO of Kudo, Warren Essey. Kudu, a California-based education technology company, has built a customizable higher education platform to help professors save time and resources by virtualizing many traditional course aspects, while utilizing existing technology, such as mobile devices and video sharing, to help engage students with various compelling modes of learning. To invest in ActionTrac click here and to invest in Kudo click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.