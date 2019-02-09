× Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday (02/08/1): Ask the Natives

Ask the Natives joins Roe & Anna for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3594368/roe-conn-ask-the-natives_2019-02-08-212608.128.mp3

Born out of Chicago’s Western suburbs, Ask the Natives brings a new angle to the typical rock band image, matching influences of hard rock and metal with bluesy riffs of guitar and violin.

Originally performing under the name Close the Door, the band included members Jack Welch (lead guitar, vocals), Jackson Arias (bass), and Andrew Gallwas (drums). Largely self-taught, they set off with one goal of performing and improving as much as possible. They quickly reaped the rewards, winning Illinois’ Battle of the Bands teen division in 2016.

In February of 2018, the trio met violinist Tristan Zeman. Though the group immediately clicked, they didn’t know yet how to incorporate violin into their rock sound. They played off of each other, Zeman’s classical and jazz background morphed into a smooth higher register, rounding out a one-of-a-kind identity. They began writing all new material and performing under the new name Ask the Natives. Since then, the group has carved their place in the local music scene with regular shows, a growing audience and ongoing success in regional competitions.

In the fall of 2018, Ask the Natives was accepted to compete in the Rockstar Roulette competition at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. Out of the 30 bands that entered, Ask the Natives won first place and was invited to perform at the theatre’s historic speakeasy.

Their success continued when Ask the Natives was chosen to open for Lucky Boys Confusion at their 2018 New Year’s Eve show. Going into 2019, the band is booked to play the main stage at the Taste of Westmont festival.

The band is currently writing and recording new material, with plans to release an LP in 2019. -www.askthenatives.com