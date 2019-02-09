× OTL #643: Winter Tavern Tour visits Cody’s, Little Village’s environmental justice, Chicago’s population decline

Mike Stephen stops by Cody’s bar in Lakeview to kick off the Winter Tavern Tour with @ChicagoBars, learns about Little Village’s fight for environmental justice, and discusses the statistics that show Chicago’s declining population with local demographer Rob Paral. The local music this week is powered by Minor Moon.

