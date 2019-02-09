× Matt Bubala Full Show 2-9-2019: National Pizza Day, Grammy’s, toilet seat debates and more!

We might still be bitter about the cold, but the love is real…Since Matt and Jess are in Vegas and Nashville next weekend, we decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day and National Pizza Day all together! Another thing The Matt Bubala Show loves is Producer Michael Heidemann! At 2 a.m., he joins us live from Los Angeles to discuss everything you need to know about the Grammy’s tomorrow. Throughout the show, Matt and the crew talk about Jack’s car and car cleanup adventures, updates on whether or not Jess caved and picked up her boyfriend’s towel and whether or not to leave the toilet seat up. We also discuss what should be fair game in a public fridge. Listeners chime in and share their thoughts. Matt also has a great idea about a billboard…and we need your help! At 4 a.m., Dr. Marica Sirota wraps the show up with more Valentine’s Day discussions and shares why we should avoid hugging people.