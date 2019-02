× What to watch for at the Chicago Auto Show with Tom Appel

Are you ready for the Chicago Auto Show? Tom Appel, Automotive Expert and Consumer Guide Automotive Publisher, joined Bill and Wendy in-studio to talk about the biggest trends from this year’s show!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.