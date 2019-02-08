× What are the challenges of opening a small business that sells a product that people aren’t familiar with?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Julien Gouillet of Le Macaron. Julien talks about why it was important to open a shop in Chicago, how they get customers interested in their products, the challenge of opening a small business, the plans to expand their operation and why they chose to open their business in Lincoln Park.