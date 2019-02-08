This image shows the front page of the Jan. 28, 2019, edition of the National Enquirer featuring a story about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' divorce. Bezos claims American Media Inc., which owns the Enquirer, threatened to publish intimate photos of him unless he stopped investigating how the tabloid obtained his private text messages with his mistress that were published within the story. Prosecutors are now looking at whether an email exchange Bezos published shows AMI violated an agreement it struck to avoid prosecution for alleged campaign finance violations. (National Enquirer via AP)
Washington Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan: Jeff Bezos “has done something pretty admirable here”
Washington Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan joins John Williams to explain why Jeff Bezos won’t give in to the blackmail of which he accuses the National Enquirer. She tells John if Bezos’s claims could lead to the prosecution of National Enquirer, and opines on the gravity of the possibility of nude photos of Bezos going public.