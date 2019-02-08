Video: Weekend Warning – Protect your car battery

Don’t let what happened to Pam Jones happen to you. If your car battery is more than three years old and you park outdoors, you may need to plan ahead to avoid a dead battery caused by the frigid weather. Speaking of planning ahead, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to the Auto Show and elsewhere around Chicagoland.
