× Top Five@5 (02/08/19): Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses the 2019 “Makers Conference’, Sean Spicer may have had too much to drink, R. Kelly needs to work in his studio overnight, Robert De Niro has a hard time finding his ride, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, February 8th, 2019:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses the 2019 “Makers Conference’. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears apparently drunk on ‘BlazeTV’ to give post State of the Union analysis earlier this week. Actor Robert De Niro, after leaving divorce court has a hard time finding his ride and is not happy about it, and more!

